Magu Investigation: Unknown People Break Into NFIU Office, Destroy Computers

Some unknown people allegedly broke into the new office of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and destroyed computers containing certain vital and sensitive documents – raising concerns of a likely cover-up in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the ongoing investigation of its suspended chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Thisday reports the appearance of some officials of the NFIU before the Justice Ayo Salami panel, investigating Magu Thursday, to clarify certain grey areas especially, as relating to some accounts suspected to have been used to move money.

But the NFIU officials told the panel that by their operational protocols and procedure, they don’t go about with such documents. The officials however, advised members of the panel to visit their office Friday morning to sight the documents requested for.

Unfortunately, for them, before the panel members got to the NFIU office this morning, it was gathered that some unknown people had broken into their office, went straight to the room, where the documents were stored in the computers and destroyed them all.

It is worthy of mention that the NFIU was the agency that investigated all the allegations of financial malfeasance against Magu, in addition to the fact that the agency was only recently severed from the EFCC.

However, following the development, sources, hinted that the Director-General of NFIU, Mr. Modibbo Hamman-Tukur, met with President Muhammadu Buhari immediately after to report the incident, a situation sources believed informed the decision by President Buhari to approve Magu’s suspension.

Meanwhile, the burgling of the NFIU office is the latest twist to the Magu trial and is already being investigated, sources added.

