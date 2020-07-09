Magu Must Face Prosecution, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says after reviewing the reported circumstances surrounding the investigation of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, it is only right that he gets prosecuted accordingly.

The party said that Magu’s ‘indictment’ reinforces its position that the much-hyped war against corruption by the EFCC, under his watch, has been a huge scam by corrupt individuals to cover the plundering of public resources, harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money from innocent Nigerians.

According to the party’s observation, the revelations of diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC among other sleazes, as detailed in the memo by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, as well as the report of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Magu’s activities, have further exposed the racket that the fight against corruption had become under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“The development has also exposed why corruption has worsened under the Buhari administration, as documented by credible international organizations, including Transparency International (TI).

“It is a big embarrassment to our nation, that the head of the anti-corruption agency in an administration led by the African Union (AU) anti-corruption champion and which prides itself on zero tolerance for corruption, is being dragged in allegation of looting recovered fund and other barefaced frauds.

“Now that the racket has been exposed, the onus lies on President Muhammadu Buhari to clean his Augean stable by not sweeping the matter under the carpet or seeking to provide a soft landing for the indicted EFCC boss and shield him from prosecution,” PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated in a communique on Wednesday.

The PDP further argued that what Nigerians expect at this moment is for President Buhari to enforce the law by directing relevant agencies to commence actions that would lead to Magu’s prosecution in the court, adding that anything short of this will not be acceptable to Nigerians.

