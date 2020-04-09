Magu Warns Against Fake Charities Springing Up Over COVID-19 Donations

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has asked Nigerians to be cautious of making donations for the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that fake charities are springing up because of the donations.

In a statement issued wednesday, by the acting spokesperson of the commission, Mr. Tony Oriade, Magu warned the public against fake charities springing up to offer guidelines on donations to the government and citizens.

Magu also asked the public to be wary of unsupported claims by people who advertise cures and treatments for COVID-19.

“The federal government has rolled out account details of accredited banks through which donations can be made. Please note that any other guideline for donations is fraudulent and should be ignored,” Magu said.

“Besides, members of the public should be cautious of online investment involving various money-doubling schemes. We are tracking all those fraudulent operators and we wish to assure Nigerians that we will bring them and their sponsors to book.

“Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations done in cash or by wiring money into other personal account, don’t do it.

“Don’t press any number required by any illegal Robo Call. The recording machine might require you to press a number for you to speak with an operator. This is fraudulent. Don’t press such a number.”

