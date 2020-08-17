Mailafia Leaves DSS Office in Jos

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, on Monday appeared at the Jos office of the Department of State Services upon invitation.

The DSS had last Thursday invited Mailafia following an interview he granted to a radio station, Nigeria Info, during which he accused an unnamed northern governor of being one of the commanders of Boko Haram in Nigeria.

The National Broadcasting Commission had also fined the radio station N5m for hate speech.

But unlike his late visit when he was grilled for six hours before he was released, Monday’s visit was brief as Mailafia emerged from the DSS office shortly after he went in.

He was accompanied by his wife, Margaret Vou, and the Jos branch chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Bawa, among others.

“There seems to be more interest in what I have to say than the killings in Southern Kaduna. But all I am saying is that the killing of my people in the state and in other parts of Nigeria must stop,” the former presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Congress had told The PUNCH correspondent earlier on Monday.

Details later…

