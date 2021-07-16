Make Life Easier for the Masses, Emir of Kano Tells Buhari

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to make life easier for the masses.

The monarch made the call when he received the president at his palace on Thursday.

He also appealed to the president to improve security and address inflation in the country.

“We thank the President for this working visit and to make his bond with this royal house even stronger. It is their house already. We can’t quantify the number of his visits hear at different occasions, especially during the reign of the late emir, both during celebrations and otherwise,” he said.

“We hope all his cabinet members will continue to do the right thing especially where his ears could not reach.

“We hope to see the completion of this project (the Kano-Kaduna standard gauge rail) soon.

“We also call on the President to help make life easier for the masses, especially in the area of security and food security,” he added.

On his part, the president said the visit was necessary because the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has done the right thing with the state treasury and wants the people to see.

“I am happy with these projects. These are projects he inherited, but because they are people centred project, he was able to complete them and even add his own,” the president said.

“I also feel that I cannot come to Kano without coming to pay homage to his Highness. I am happy with what I see. Thank you so much,” he added.

Earlier, the governor said another history has been made in Kano.

“The President has come to Kano to commission the ground breaking of rail line from Kano to Kaduna, which is part of the railway lines between Lagos-Ibadan-Kaduna and Kano.

“There is also a similar rail line between Kano, Katsina, Jibiya and Maradi in Niger Republic,” he said.

