Makinde Sacks Works Commissioner

Oyo State Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport Prof. Raphael Afonja has been relieved of his duties.

Governor Seyi Makinde communicated the sack in a letter yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun.

The sack takes immediate effect, according to the letter. It reads: “I wish to convey the termination of your appointment as commissioner with immediate effect, as approved by Governor Seyi Makinde.

“You are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the permanent secretary of the ministry. Your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and we wish you success in your future endeavours.”

The governor approved the redeployment of two commissioners.

An internal memo by the secretary to the state government said the Commissioner for Special Duties, Bayo Lawal, was moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Mrs. Funmilayo Orisadeyi, was was moved to Special Duties from Local Government.

