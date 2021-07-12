Malami Meets With Ohanaeze Over Nnamdi Kanu

The legal team of the Ndigbo Group has met with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to monitor the proceedings relating to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Office of the AGF, Jibrilu Gwandu.

The statement stated that the position of Ohanaze Ndigbo on the issue of kanu demonstrated their recognition of belonging to Nigeria and succumbing to the rule of law.

“The group showed a mature departure from the mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra when Ohanaeze said they ‘do not support the use of any form of violence’ while channelling concerns and presenting demands.

“By urging the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword as well as asking them to try to obtain a voter’s card to enable them to contribute to national development, the position of Ohanaeze becomes glaringly constitutional and commendable.” it read in part.

Malami also stated that the current administration “respects the rule of law and does not advocate for the breach of law. Hence, with or without the so-called monitoring group, justice will be adequately served to Nnamdi Kanu in compliance with the enshrined provisions of the law.”

He also expressed hope that the group will be open-minded and guided by the rule of law as they will convey the court’s judgment to their people in their local dialects.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.