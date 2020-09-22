Mali-qui-est-Assimi-Goita-le-chef-de-la-junte-militaire-qui-a-renverse-le-president

Mali’s Ex-Defence Minister, Ba N’Daou, Named Transition President, Junta Leader Appointed as Vice President

Former Mali Defence Minister and retired colonel, Ba N’Daou, was named interim President on Monday while leader of the junta that seized power last month was appointed Vice President, the country’s local media reported.

According to a roadmap backed by the junta, the new President is meant to lead the country for several months before staging elections and returning Mali to civilian rule.

Mali’s ruling junta has come under intense pressure from its West African neighbours to return power to civilians following the August 18 coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Last week, West African leaders insisted that the interim President must be a civilian, while signaling they would accept a soldier as Vice President.

N’Daou and Goita were appointed by a group electors chosen by the junta.

