Mamman Daura Not Seriously Ill, Associate Claims

Mallam Mamman Daura, President Muhmmadu Buhari’s influential nephew, has been reportedly flown to the United Kingdom (UK) for urgent medical attention.

It was gathered he was flown out on Wednesday.

But an aide and close friend of Mamman Daura, Aminu Balele Kurfi, has said Daura travelled to London for routine medical check-up.

“The whole world saw Mallam Mamman Daura without any sign of illness on Tuesday when he attended the funeral prayer for late journalist, Wada Maida”, Kurfi told Premium Times.

He also said Daura often travels for medical checks with his long-term doctors based in the United Kingdom.

“I was one of those who saw him off at the Airport and he called me when they landed in London this evening (yesterday),” he said.

He described reports of serious illness as inaccurate.

“At 80 years it is natural that he will from time to time undertake medical checks,” Kurfi said.

He added that as a free citizen, Daura is free to seek for medical services or opinion anywhere.

“If he were sick and the sickness is COVID-19, do you think UK authorities will allow him to travel there at this time?” he asked.

