290C81F900000578-0-image-a-18_1445955649921

Man City to Appeal Two-Season UEFA Ban

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Manchester City said they would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being hit with a two-season ban from European competition on Friday.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, imposed the punishment on the English giants for breaches of their financial fair play rules.

City said in a statement they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the outcome of a “prejudicial process” and would now seek an “impartial judgment” by commencing CAS proceedings at “the earliest opportunity”.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
SportsWorld
Tagged
CASManchester CityUEFA

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Few Corrupt Individuals Left in Nigeria, Says Magu

Few Corrupt Individuals Left in Nigeria, Says Magu

News
  • 15 Feb
  • 0
Emirates Suspends Flights to Lagos, Hundreds of Nigerians Stranded in Ghana

Emirates Suspends Flights to Lagos, Hundreds of Nigerians Stranded in Ghana

Africa
  • 15 Feb
  • 0
#DesignYourDestiny | Define Your Purpose – By Henry Ukazu

#DesignYourDestiny | Define Your Purpose – By Henry Ukazu

Columns
  • 15 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top