Man Utd: I’m Not Blind or Deaf – Solskjaer tells Critics

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has told his critics that he is neither blind nor deaf and could clearly understand their criticisms.

Solskjaer said this after Manchester United suffered another dismal 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on Saturday.

The defeat to City at Old Trafford followed a 5-0 bashing by Liverpool a forthright ago.

City’s two goals, an own goal from Eric Bailly and a second half strike from Bernardo Silva did not reflect Pep Guardiola’s side’s utter dominance of the game.

The pressure once again mount on Solskjaer over the upcoming international break.

He told talkSPORT: “I understand the critics, of course. We’ve lost two games against Liverpool and City and we weren’t close to winning either of them. I’m not blind or deaf, I’ve seen what’s happened.

“But I believe in myself, my coaching staff, we have incredible coaching staff with incredible attention to details. We need to start believing we can do it.

“Players, staff, fans, everyone. This club will always bounce back and against Watford we will be ready.

“Human beings, we are easy creatures. Playing well, that’s the only way footballers can get their confidence back. If we go to Watford, start winning, that’s got to be the turning point for us this season.”

