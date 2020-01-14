Man Who Posted Video of Buhari’s Fake Wedding Arraigned by DSS, Faces 3-Year Jail Term
The Department of State Security Services has docked Kabiru Muhammad who posted a video of the purported wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari to a second wife before a Kano Magistrate 72, Normans land.
The accused Kabiru Muhammad is been docked before the Court, Tuesday, on a two count charges of Defamation and Injurious falsehood contrary to section 392 and 393 of the Kano Panel Code.
The charges will attract a maximum of three years imprisonment without fines if suspect is found guilty of the offence.
The man who was brought to Court amidst tight Security, looked disturbed while wearing long gown.
It is widely believed that Kabiru is being used as a scapegoat to instill fear in Nigerian social media users.
Kabiru Muhammad had shared a fake video depicting President Buhari’s wedding Fatiha Card with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Faruk, a situation that generated great public commentary.
