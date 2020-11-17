Man Who Trekked For Buhari’s Victory Gets A Car, N2m After Five Years

Mr Dahiru Buba, the man who trekked from Gombe to Abuja in celebration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015, has received support from the Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

He was reported to have developed limb complications from the solidarity walk he undertook to celebrate the first term victory of the President and called on the government and others to come to his aid.

The 50-year old native of Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe, who is a commercial driver, can now heave a sigh of relief after he was presented with a car and the sum of N2 million on Monday.

Governor Yahaya’s media aide, Ismaila Misilli, noted in a statement that Buba was taken to the Government House clinic for diagnosis from where he was referred to a private orthopaedic hospital where he was examined and placed on medication.

He later met with Governor Yahaya at the Gombe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, in company with some top politicians in the state.

“For taking the pains and risks to show solidarity with Mr President and our great party, people like Buba should not be neglected.

“By embarking on that solidarity trek, Dahiru Buba had shown patriotism and support, he should therefore be appreciated and encouraged,” the governor said when he received Buba.

He added, “So, on learning about his condition, first I directed that he should be taken to the hospital for proper medical attention and I am happy that he is now better after undergoing his first round of treatment.”

The governor explained that the 50-year-old was gifted the car to support him with his commercial transport service to sustain his livelihood.

He stated that the cash gift was also to enable the driver purchase a house within his locality since he has yet to own one.

“As far as we are concerned in the APC and in this administration, no genuine effort or sacrifice will go unrewarded, no matter how long it takes.

“So, on behalf of our dear President and our beloved party, we say a big thank you for your show of support and solidarity,” Governor Yahaya told Buba.

In his response, an emotional Buba thanked the President and the governor for recognising him and coming to his aid.

He said even with his earlier challenges after he returned from his 15-day journey, his spirit had never been dampened in his love for the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buba also promised to use the vehicle and the money judiciously, saying the gesture truly motivated and spurred him as a loyal party man, and as a breadwinner of his family.

