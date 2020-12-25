gabriel-jesus-afp

Manchester City Duo Of Gabriel Jesus, Walker Contract COVID-19

Manchester City duo of Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have contracted COVID-19, the English Premier League side said in a statement on Christmas Day.

Two unnamed staff of the Manchester side were also confirmed to have tested positive for the disease.

“All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” the club added.

“Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.

The City players join the long-list of sports stars who have tested positive for the disease which has disrupted sporting activities across the world, a development which is set to cause major concern for manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the side’s clash with Newcastle United.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
SportsWorld
Tagged
COVID-19Gabriel JesusManchester City

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

At Christmas, The World Needs Love – Goodluck Jonathan

At Christmas, The World Needs Love – Goodluck Jonathan

News
  • 25 Dec
  • 0
Residents Kill Six Bandits, As Two Locals Die In Kaduna

Residents Kill Six Bandits, As Two Locals Die In Kaduna

News
  • 25 Dec
  • 0
Ex-EFCC Boss Lamorde, Other New DIGs Get Portfolios

Ex-EFCC Boss Lamorde, Other New DIGs Get Portfolios

News
  • 25 Dec
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top