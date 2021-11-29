Many Kidnapped as Kogi Commissioner Escapes, Sustains Gunshot Wounds

The Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Victor Adewale Omofaiye, on Sunday escaped being kidnapped but sustained gunshot wounds when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

It was reliably gathered that the incident happened between Ikoyi and Iyara at about 5:00 pm on Sunday.

An Eye withness disclosed that the commissioner was on his way to Lokoja when over 20 suspected kidnappers opened fire on his vehicle.

The source said they were three in number in the car but the commissioner sustained gunshot wounds from the kidnappers as they were able to escape from the scene of the attack.

However, other travellers were not so lucky as scores were marched into the bush by the suspected kidnappers.

The source further confirmed that the Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, who doubles as ALGON chairman in Kogi State, Isah Taufiq, has mobilised the vigilantes and hunters in search of those that were kidnapped by the kidnappers.

The Ikoyi-Ijumu Development Association leadership has said that they are on top of the matter and said they were highly impressed with the very swift response of the security personnel, especially, the DPO at Iyara and vigilantes, including local hunters under the direct supervision of Ijumu LG Chairman.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Ade Omofaiye is reported to be in a stable condition having escaped with injuries.

The state police public relations officer, DSP William Aya, who confirmed the incident, however, said that the number of those kidnapped had yet to be ascertained.

He said that officers in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilantes are on the trail of the Kidnappers.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.