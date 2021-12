Masari Insists on Self-Defence, Says Islam Allows a Person to Protect Himself, Family

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has said the reason he has continued to advocate self-defence in the face of escalating insecurity in the state, was because Islam as a religion, allowed a person to protect himself and his family against any form of attacks.

Masari, who promised to assist the people of the state to acquire weapons in self-defence, however, said if anyone died while protecting himself and family, he would have died a martyr.

According to a BBC Hausa report, Masari, while discussing with journalists in Katsina, said the number of police operatives in the state was less than 3000, and assured the people that the government would assist citizens, who would want to acquire arms so as to contribute in restoring the security situation.

“Security is everybody’s affair, irrespective of political differences. What the public should know is that in Katsina, you don’t have 3000 police. Therefore, we are calling on whoever wants to protect himself and his family to acquire arms.

“The religion of Islam has allowed a person to protect himself and his property and family. If you die in the course of protecting yourself, you die a martyr. The annoying fact is that bandits have access to guns and good people don’t have access to these guns with which they can use to protect themselves and their families”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.