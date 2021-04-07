MASSOB Accuses FG Of Sponsoring Attacks On South-East

The Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has accused the Federal Government of sponsoring recent attacks on South-East

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said MASSOB’s intelligence showed that the attacks were perpetrated by “protected bandits” sponsored by the Federal Government.

Madu added that the purpose was to create a situation that pro-Biafra agitators had become violent and therefore, should be chastised.

The statement read in part, “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra has condemned the incessant criminal terrorism and security deterioration in Igboland.

“MASSOB condemned the terrorist attack on Chukwuma Soludo at Isuofia; we equally condemned the unwarranted killings of Ebonyi State indigenous citizens by Fulani terrorist herdsmen. MASSOB condemned in totality the breaking of Owerri prison by the so-called unknown gunmen.

“How can untrained and amateurs with no military training overpower the entire security apparatus of Nigeria in the South-East? Why is it that there was no security resistance during the breaking of Owerri Prisons and Imo State Police headquarters in an operation that lasted more than one hour?

“Nigeria military cantonment, Obinze, Owerri, is seven minutes’ drive to the scenes of the crime; Imo State MOPOL base is three minutes’ drive to the scenes of the crime, but no resistance from security agencies.

“The terrorist attacks in Owerri are part of the ongoing destructive measures by the President Muhamadu Buhari-led administration to discredit and blackmail the pro-Biafra organisations to create an erroneous impression that Biafrans are waging war against Nigeria. Igboland is the most peaceful region.

“MASSOB advises Governor Hope Uzodinma to stop heaping blames on IPOB or ESN or any other pro-Biafra organisation. Pro-Biafra agitators are not responsible for all the terrorist activities in Igboland.”

__________

