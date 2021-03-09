Matawalle Removes Maru Emir For Supporting Bandits

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has dethroned Emir of Maru, Abubakar Chika and the district head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed for allegedly giving support for bandits.

Following the action, the apex northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has applauded the governor over the bold step taken.

Recall that about a week ago, the ACF issued a release calling on the Zamfara state governor to name the people collaborating with kidnappers and bandits in his state.

The governor had claimed that he knew those collaborators and that Nigerians will be shocked to know them. The ACF in the statement signed by the national chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe called on the governor to give the names and let the Heavens fall.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.