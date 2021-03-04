Matawalle Reveals Involvement Of Watchman In Zamfara Schoolgirls’ Kidnap

The watchman of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State was involved in the abduction of the schoolgirls on February 26.

This is according to the state governor, Bello Matawalle, who revealed this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Although the governor did not reveal the identities of other personalities behind the abduction of the schoolgirls, the governor said information at his disposal indicated that the school’s security guard aided the bandits in whisking the students away.

“The watchman of the school,” the governor said in reaction to who was involved in the abduction of the over 200 schoolgirls in Jangebe.

“The children have mentioned that after releasing them, the bandits were telling them to greet the watchman for them. They even mentioned his name that he is the one who gave them the go-ahead to come, that he was involved.

“They have said it in front of the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State. I assure Nigerians that investigation will be carried out and all people involved will be known,” he added.

Speaking further, the governor said that he is ready to resign if that will end insecurity in the state.

He also reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of Zamfara State as a ‘no-fly zone’, noting, “I am ready to accept any solution that will bring security to my state.”

“I am not intimidated. If I know that my resigning as a governor will make the people sleep with their two eyes closed, I can resign. I am ready to do what will bring security. I am not power-hungry. I have been having sleepless nights to protect the people of Zamfara State.”

According to Matawalle, he had no issue with the no-fly-zone declared by the Federal Government.

The Zamfara State governor clarified that the Security Council should have invited him before making some decisions.

