May God Give Our Leaders Wisdom to Tackle Insecurity – El-Rufai

Kaduna Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to fervently pray for the Federal Government to overcome the insecurity challenges facing the country, The Nation reports.

El-Rufai also said: “God should give our leaders the wisdom to see how to secure the country.”

The governor, who spoke in Abuja at the 25th year anniversary of NASFAT with the theme: ‘education as a panacea for building a better society’, lamented that Muslims should embrace moral values no matter the situation in the country.

El-Rufai therefore urged traditional, religious, elders, youths and political leaders to work together to achieve good governance.

He urged all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs, to pray for the peace and harmony in the country.

The governor, who was represented by the Coordinator of the inter-faith Bureau of Kaduna State, Alhaji Tahir Baba Ibrahim, said: “the executive governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai rejoiced with the entire NASFAT family for the remarkable achievements in the service of Allah and for initiating programs that have uplifted the lives of its members in particular, and the general public at large either spiritually socially and economically.

“He quoted Prophet Muhammad as saying that ‘The best of mankind is he will benefit mankind’. Secondly, His Excellency, remind us about the important Islam attach to moral values. This moral values which Islam preaches on call the Muslims to put into practice in their day to day activities, as well as in their interaction with others.

These values are honesty, truthfulness, forgiveness, patient, courage, love, mercy, kindness, brotherhood, trust, and integrity.

“Governor of Kaduna state Mallam Nasir El-Rufai affirmed that once the Muslims took it upon themselves to conduct their life under the dictates of this moral values Muslims will surely overcome most of our challenges as Muslim communities and at the same time, the non-Muslims will appreciate the beauty of Islam.

“It is clear in many, hadith of Prophet Muhamad, he keeps on emphasizing for one to attend a high moral character in many places even identify Islam as the moral balance, that once you have this moral value, you practice them into our daily life.

It means that you are a practicing Muslim, there is a hadith where one of the companions of Prophet Muhammad came to him that whatever you can do to lead to Al-Jannah is acceptable in the sight of Allah and in the day of judgment will lead you to the attainment of Janna is what is called goodness.

“Those in authority cannot alone achieve success. He therefore appealed to Islamic organisations to compliment government efforts to achieving good governance”.

