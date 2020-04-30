MC Oluomo

MC Oluomo Loses Mother

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Alhaja Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) has lost his mother, Alhaja Zinat Abebi Omotowo.

Aknsanya disclosed that she passed on around 7am Thursday.

She was aged 87.

The Janazah (interment) was held at the Akinsanya’s Lagos home near Ejigbo NNPC in accordance with the Islamic rites.

The late Alhaja Zinat was said to have observed the Solatul Subh (Morning Prayer) before she passed on.

