Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Side Chick Endorsement’ Video Backfires

Nollywood actress with over 7 million fans on Instagram Mercy Aigbe, recently launched her YouTube channel Mercy AigbeTV and in a video, she shared on Valentine’s day, urged married women to spice up their love life and not allow their men to have a side-chick.

She however advised ladies dating married men to ensure the man gets them a house, car and plenty of money instead of doing love and collecting chocolates and flowers as the man is already taken and doesn’t belong to them.

The latter part of the video on “side chicks”, which refers to ladies who date married men, has caused an uproar on Twitter.

See some tweets;

This is you people’s role model and goals ambassador Mercy Aigbe encouraging women to cash out whilst dating married men… Dustbin and sewage yarns 🤮 pic.twitter.com/ErMgQgoj5C — ✨10 👑 DaddyMO👑 10✨ (@therealdaddymo1) February 15, 2020

Mercy Aigbe just echoed the lifestyle of many of these Actress in the industry including her. — Yemi (@Yemihazan) February 15, 2020

You take your relationship advice from People like Mercy Aigbe & not from People like Joke Silva & Olu Jacobs or even your parents who have been happily married for over 25 years And if to be a sidechick is your aspiration in life, ask how sustainable it is 10years down the line — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) February 15, 2020

My only problem with what Mercy Aigbe said is the fact that she has a teenage daughter. And she’ll likely watch this video. That’s all. — Adumaadan🤎🤎🤎 (@yettyclassy) February 15, 2020

So to Mercy Aigbe

To date another lady’s husband is okay,

Even if it is another woman getting hurt. Will she advise this IF it was her husband? It is funny how some nigerian female celebrities have a failed marriage and suddenly become the ambassadors of corporate prostitution. pic.twitter.com/59PKzjCEOo — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 15, 2020

Mercy Aigbe is not even so much of a problem. People who see nothing wrong in what she said and publicly defending it are big problems. Where’s your shame?? Where’s your decency?? The next crop of parents we’re going to be having in the next few years will be hazards.. — Wale• (@Drwhales_) February 15, 2020

Mercy Aigbe was wrong IMO, like how would you just wake up in the morning and start encouraging other females to go after married men. Breaking someone’s home all because of money?! We meant to be preaching against it & not promoting it👎👎 — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) February 15, 2020

Mercy Aigbe literally confirmed how some so called nollywood actresses and entertainers can afford luxuries bigger than their paychecks. — Pablo Noser (@pablobignose) February 15, 2020

Mercy Aigbe’s statement shows what many women mean by ‘strong independent woman.’ The line between dating and prostitution is completely blurred. pic.twitter.com/qPuLDSa73y — D Maestro (@KenAkin3) February 15, 2020

If anybody is suprised by Mercy Aigbe’s video, i don’t know what to tell you honestly🤷‍♀️ You should seriously slap yourself for the energy you have wasted in expecting otherwise🤦‍♀️ — SosoMagbe (@ShadesOfSoso) February 14, 2020

Women dating married men or men dating married women shouldn’t be encouraged. Mercy Aigbe missed it here.

pic.twitter.com/7LL0zmCKWi — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) February 15, 2020

