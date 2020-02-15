Mercy-Aigbe-1 2

Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Side Chick Endorsement’ Video Backfires

Nollywood actress with over 7 million fans on Instagram Mercy Aigbe, recently launched her YouTube channel Mercy AigbeTV and in a video, she shared on Valentine’s day, urged married women to spice up their love life and not allow their men to have a side-chick.

She however advised ladies dating married men to ensure the man gets them a house, car and plenty of money instead of doing love and collecting chocolates and flowers as the man is already taken and doesn’t belong to them.

The latter part of the video on “side chicks”, which refers to ladies who date married men, has caused an uproar on Twitter.

