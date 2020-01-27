Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken World Album at Grammy Awards 2020

The former First Lady of United States, Michelle Obama, on Sunday, won the Grammy Best Spoken Word Album for her audiobook ‘Becoming’, at the 62nd Grammy Awards, at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles.

The audiobook, Becoming, shared her journey from a little girl from the South Side of Chicago to lawyer and the First Lady of the United States.

Other nominees in the Best Spoken World Album categories are Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt (Beastie Boys Book), Eric Alexandrakis (I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor), John Waters (Mr. Know-It-All) and Sekou Andrews & The String Theory (Sekou Andrews & The String Theory).

Her win, gave the Obama household its third Grammy as former president Barack Obama has already won two Grammys in the same category for his books.

 

