Military Orders Troops to Stop Shiites Planned Protest in Jos

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven has ordered troops to stop members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) from protesting in any part of Plateau State.

The order was contained in a statement signed by the Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa.

IMN had planned a protest in Plateau State for Friday 20th August, 2021.

But the joint security task force maintaining law and order in Plateau State and parts of Bauchi and Southern Kaduna, said intelligence reports indicate that the planned protest will breach security in the state.

According to Major Takwa’s communique, the planned march could be hijacked by hoodlums and miscreants thereby causing mayhem within the Jos metropolis.

The Force called on members of the IMN to shelve their planned protest as the operation is committed to the total restoration of peace in the Plateau.

The military also said it is working with the state government, critical stakeholders such as traditional and religious leaders and the citizens to achieve the mandate.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.