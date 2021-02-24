Military Recaptures Marte From Terrorists

The Nigerian Army says troops have complied with the directive of Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who charged them to recapture Marte, an area in Borno State, from the hold of suspected terrorists.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Tuesday, said the troops carried out the task in less than 48 hours.

The statement read: “Troops of Nigerian Army troops this afternoon, around 3 pm, recovered New Marte and adjoining communities from the devilish Boko Haram terrorists.

“This is coming less than the 48 hours directive earlier given to the troops to recover the town by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

“The troops backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air force, successfully charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and successfully recovered the town.

“The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area.”

