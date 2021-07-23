Military Will Resist All Violence in Form of Agitation And Secession – General Lucky Irabor

General Lucky Irabor , Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) has warned that the country’s security authorities will not tolerate any form of violence in the guise of agitations and secessionists’ threats, urging such persons to channel their grievances via the right quarters.

General Irabor made the remark when he meet with political leaders in the south-south in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Thursday.

“The military will resist any attempt by anybody, group or individual wanting to use the instrument of violence against the state, that we will not allow,” the CDS noted during the meeting.

“Again, there are provisions for anyone who believes that he has certain desires within the confines of the arrangement as enshrined in the Constitution to ventilate such views.

“So this is the reason why we think that violence is not the way to go, we are appealing to everyone to seek the course of rule of law to bring about whatever his agitations are.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.