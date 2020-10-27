Minister to Distribute N6b Palliative in Zamfara

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has said it would proffer solutions to the humanitarian and developmental challenges arising in Zamfara State due to banditry, extreme weather conditions and the COVID-19 Opandemic. It was during a Town-Hall meeting in the state.

The supervising minister Sadia Farouq, during the meeting in Gusau on Monday, observed that the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown coupled with activities of armed bandits and flooding experienced across the Northwest had led to the displacement of over 247,000 persons across Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Kebbi and negatively affected the economic and agricultural activities in Zamfara State, creating socio-economic vulnerabilities.

“Food insecurity, a derivative of man-made and natural disasters being experienced in the Northwest, is also of concern to the Federal Government. I must reiterate our commitment to supporting the government in addressing the challenges of economic vulnerability in Zamfara State.”

Hajia Farouq said her ministry will continue its partnership with the state to implement humanitarian, social inclusion and protection measures adding that these measures include the N-Power Programme which has enlisted and deployed a total of 500,000 N-Power Volunteers to meet the programmes initial goal.

