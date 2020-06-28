Misleading News Vis-à-Vis Bauchi First Lady’s Gesture – By Sulaiman Maijama’a

Journalism is the act of gathering, verifying and reporting accurate and objective account of events by Media Organizations with the sole aim of satisfying the curiosity and inquisitiveness of their audience. The job is reckoned to be roundly fulfilling if practised with professional decorum. Ideally, those who are obliged to embark upon the activity of spreading information, are journalists who have obtained relevant and requisite qualification in Media related course, at least National Diploma in Mass Communication, thereby maintaining Professionalism, ensuring credibility and objectivity and by extension bridging the gap of communication, especially between the government and the governed.

Unfortunately, however, the advent of some unauthorized online Media outfits and Social Media platforms in recent time, is increasingly making virtually everyone to practice the job from the comfort of their room. This, therefore, has given rise to malicious, mischievous and misleading information.

With respect to the aforementioned, in recent days, Her Excellency, the First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya (Dr) Aisha Bala Muhammad was at Futuk Community of Alkaleri Local Government to extend her hands of gesture to rural women by empowering them acquire skill and start small scale businesses so that self-reliance can be actualised even at the grassroot level.

Despite this well-intentioned move by Her Excellency to positively touch the lives of rural women, her humanitarian efforts provoked controversial debates, following some pictures that went viral in which Her Excellency appeared, distribution bags of sachet water, coupled with some online Media outlets and Social Media users that gave people wrong impression that it was the water alone distributed, whereas other items such as spaghetti making machine, bags of flour powder among others were also distributed and 250 youths and women were trained in various economic skills and some money was disbursed to enable them start the businesses in earnest. And it’s important to note that the items donated by Her Excellency under the umbrella of her Almuhibba foundation were in favourable response of the exact request of the beneficiaries.

One would ask why neglecting all other juicy details of the event, deliberately underreporting other self-empowerment tools donated, while sensationalizing bags of sachet water? The answer to this question must prove beyond reasonable doubt that, the report going viral is lopsided, therefore, baseless and preposterous, mischievously designed to put the First Lady’s reputation and foundation to disgrace.

Additionally, since the gesture was coming under Almuhibba foundation which the First Lady, Her Excellency, Haliya (Dr) Aisha Bala Muhammad founded, one would be left floundering to know that the foundation has been in existence for over a decade, that’s long before her husband, His Excellency Sen. Bala Muhammad came on board as the Executive Governor of Bauchi State and ever since the foundation came into being, it has been relentlessly tirelessly rendering “support for the general well being of the less privileged in the society, especially women, children and the youth, addressing their problems and needs. The envision is providing such support by empowerment through provision of basic primary health care, inclusive education, support for less privileged (especially Out of school children) and community development programs.” The question to ask is, why these unauthorized and social media reporters did not give a damn to dig deep and let the people know the antecedents of the foundation? This spells how subjective critics they are.

The generosity of humanitarian efforts of Her Excellency, Haliya Aisha Bala Muhammad to give her time and be in the midst of rural women alone, is worthy of commendation and a testament to her great concern about the plight of the poor and the needy. And for Her Excellency to be in attendance at the event, mingling freely with the crowd of rural women, one must humbly submit it’s nothing but the intensity and the enormity of her love and care for them.

It’s unwise to be subjecting to politics, concrete projects and programmes and indulging in destructive criticisms out of hatred and acrimony with the intention of painting one another black, on ground of political differences.

It’s pertinent, on the other hand, to imbibe the habit of burying political distinction and party affiliation, when it comes to developmental programmes in the best interest and for the betterment of all citizens from across the political spectrum. But this is not to discourage constructive criticism as it improves performance while destructive hinders attention. It’s important to understand that kindness is worth reciprocity by at least giving credit to whom deserves.

Sulaiman Maijama’a writes from Faculty of Communication, BUK

