Missing Fund: Court Martial Orders Dismissal of ex-GOC, Otiki

The General Court Martial set up by the Nigerian Army to try the former General Officer Commanding 8 division, Sokoto, Maj. General Hakeem Otiki, has found him guilty on all five counts.

It ordered his dismissal from service “with disgrace and dishonour.”

The GMC headed by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun found Otiki guilty of disobedience to service orders, and theft of public property, among others.

It also demoted him to Brig. General with a severe reprimand.

The sentence which was delivered late last night, was, however, subject to confirmation by the Army Council.

Adeosun also ordered that all monies totalling N135.8million, $6,600 recovered by the Special Investigation Bureau be returned to the coffers of the Nigerian Army.

He ordered that another #150m stolen money which could not be accounted for should also be returned to the coffers of the Nigerian Army.

The GMC added that all the sentences were subject to the approval of the appropriate convening authority.

Earlier in his final submission, the lead counsel for Otiki, Israel Olorundare (SAN), pleaded for clemency and urged the General Court Martial to temper justice with mercy saying “it should not use a sledgehammer to kill a fly.”

