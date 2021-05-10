Miyetti Allah Chairman in Kogi Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Group

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi State, Wakili Damina, was arrested and not kidnapped.

Adamu Abubakar, who is the secretary of the association, confirmed this to newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Barely one week after the whereabouts of the group’s chairman became unknown, Abubakar disclosed that Damina returned on Friday last week.

He explained that said it was not a kidnap as earlier speculated, noting that Damina was picked up from his house by some men in military uniform without explanation to members of the association or the state government as to why he was arrested.

According to the secretary, the national body of the association has taken up the matter for a thorough investigation to ascertain why the branch chairman was whisked away in such a manner.

He stated that the action of the security operatives was in violation of Damina’s fundamental human right, adding that the manner he was taken away made members think it was an abduction.

Abubakar, however, expressed the gratitude of the association to the state government and the police, among others for their support concern during the period.

He had informed reporters in Lokoja on Tuesday last week that the group’s chairman was taken away from his house in a white bus by eight men dressed in military camouflage.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Ede Ayuba, also confirmed the release of the MACBAN state chairman.

Like Abubakar, Ayuba stated that Damina was arrested and not abducted as it was initially speculated.

The police commissioner said the group’s chairman told him during a telephone chat that some persons who wanted to set him up falsely reported him to some security operatives who came to his house and whisked him away.

He added that Damina was already receiving treatment and promised to visit him soon to explain what happened to him in detail.

