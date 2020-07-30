Miyetti Allah Launches Own Security Outfit Nationwide

Following the spate of security challenges in the country, a Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has established its security outfit called Miyetti Allah Vigilante nationwide.

In a communiqué issued by the national president and secretary of the Association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo and Engr. Saleh Alhassan respectively, explained that the delegates from 36 states have endorsed the establishment of Miyetti Allah Vigilante nationwide to assist the security agencies in curbing criminalities such as cattle rustling, kidnapping and rural banditry.

According to them, the vigilante would operate according to the constitutional provisions and legal requirement of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The association called on the Inspector-General of Police to protect Fulani pastoralists across the country from tribal hordes, ethnic militias and cattle rustlers.

They further urged the security agencies to commence the process of detailed documentation of the violence against Fulani pastoralists, including the collection of exhibits and all relevant information, to isolate the perpetrators of the violence, arrest and prosecute them to forestall reprisals.

The communiqué frowned at the continuous extra-judicial killings of Fulani pastoralists by some security agencies in the country, calling on the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) to investigate these atrocities and ensure that justice is served.