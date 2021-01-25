Miyetti Allah To Meet South-West Governors In Akure Over Vacation Order

As the seven-day ultimatum issued by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to herdsmen to vacate the state’s forest reserves expires, the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) would on Monday meet the South West Governors’ Forum.

The meeting would hold in Akure, the state capital.

A source said the meeting was meant to find lasting solutions to the incessant killings, kidnapping, and crises between herdsmen and farmers in the region.

Confirming the meeting on Sunday, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo disclosed that the meeting would hold by 12:00 noon.

Governor Akeredolu had last week ordered that the herdsmen should vacate all the forest reserves in the state. He also banned under-aged grazing, night grazing, and movement of cattle along the highways and within the cities in Ondo State.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.