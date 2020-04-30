Mohammed Goni, Former Borno Gov, is Dead
Muhammed Goni, a former governor of Borno state, is dead.
The former governor reportedly died after a brief illness in Maiduguri. He was 78.
He was governor of Borno between 1973 and 1983 in the second republic.
The deceased attended the Provincial Secondary School in Kano between 1962 and 1963. He obtained B.A in administration from the institute of administration, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1987.
Before he joined politics in 1979, Goni worked at the National Supply Company.
He was elected governor of Borno on the platform of the Great Nigeria Peoples Party (GNPP).
Goni later joined the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) where he sought reelection but lost to Sheikh Jarma of Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP).
