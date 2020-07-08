EFCC-OPERATIVES3-e1557409878238-653×365

Mohammed Umar Emerges Acting EFCC Chairman

Mohammed Umar, director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been named acting chairman of the agency.

According to NAN, a top official of the commission confirmed that Umar has taken charge of the agency in the absence of Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was arrested on Monday and whisked to the presidential villa in Abuja where he was grilled by a panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the EFCC.

The panel is led by Ayo Salami, retired president of the appeal court.

More to come…

