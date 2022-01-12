Mompha Arraigned in Court Over Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, in court.

Mompha was re-arrested on Monday for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, are standing trial on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn brought against him by the EFCC.

He pleaded not guilty to each of the counts.

