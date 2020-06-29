Mompha Deletes All His Instagram Posts

Ismaila Mustapha, a Nigerian Instagram personality better known as Mompha, has deleted posts on his Instagram page.

The development comes days after the police authorities in Dubai had shared footage of how Hushpuppi was nabbed in a special operation over alleged cyber-fraud involving 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168 billion.

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas was arrested on June 10, alongside his associates of 11 other Nigerians, for committing crimes like money laundering, hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud and identity theft.

As part of an operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’, the Dubai police said they had cracked the case and staged synchronized raids at midnight after monitoring the gang’s “social media accounts”.

At the time of this report, Mompha has only what appears to be a motivation post on his Instagram page.

In October 2019, Mompha was arrested by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

However, he instituted a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the EFCC for detaining him beyond the constitutionally stipulated days without charging him to court.

He was granted N100 million bail which was initially hard to meet. Mompha has now been released upon fulfilling the condition.

