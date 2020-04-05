Moroccan King Frees 5,000 Prisoners Amid COVID-19

Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Sunday pardoned 5,645 prisoners in preventive measures against coronavirus, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The monarch called for “taking all necessary measures to strengthen the protection of inmates and correctional institutions [concerned with minor prisoners under 18 years old] from the spread of coronavirus.”

“Due to the exceptional circumstances associated with the situation of health emergency and the imposed precautions to take, this process will be implemented in a gradual manner,” the statement said.

On Saturday, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said that the total number of COVID-19 infections rose to 919, including 59 deaths and 66 recovered cases.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 182 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 64,800 deaths. An excess of 252,000 people have recovered.

