Mozambique President, First Lady Isolated After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and the First Lady Isaura are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, the press office of the presidency confirmed in a statement issued late Monday.

As of Monday, Mozambique had recorded 193,371 Covid-19 cases, 2,031 deaths and 158,680 recoveries. Meanwhile, 457 people are quarantined.

“President Filipe Nyusi, and his wife, Isaura Nyusi are infected by coronavirus. Even (though) asymptomatic and waiting for the definitive results of PCR tests, they are in isolation in compliance with the health guidelines in force in the country,” the presidency said.

“My wife and I tested positive for Covid-19 in quick tests that we decided to do after several activities we’ve done over the past few days.”

Last month, the country´s health minister confirmed that Mozambique had recorded 17 cases of the Omicron variant.

Without elaborating, Mr Armindo Tiago just recommended the reinforcement of preventive measures and announced the acceleration of the vaccination campaign.

“In the current context of the circulation of the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2, we renew the call for strict adherence to measures to prevent and combat the pandemic,” the Monday´s statement said adding: “We urge all compatriots over the age of 18 to adhere to the ongoing vaccination throughout the country,” according to the statement.

