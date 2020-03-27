Muslim Influencer, ‘Imam of Peace’ Calls Buhari an Enabler of Terrorism in Nigeria

Muslim influencer Mohammad Tawhidi popularly known as ‘Imam of Peace’ has called Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari an enabler of terrorism in Nigeria.

In a set of tweets on Friday, the Imam, known for his sometimes controversial tweets, took President Buhari to the cleaners, berating his response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari still doesn’t know the name of the virus killing 24,000+ at such a rapid rate. Addressing the nation about it for the first time, he pronounced the virus as ‘CIVIK 1-9’. His friend, Imran Khan, thinks Japan and Germany share a border. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

I love Nigeria. I have one Nigerian friend and she’s amazing. One of the most successful and honest people I know. I also welcome my new Nigerian followers on Twitter. You have a beautiful country but it would be more beautiful without the terrorism enabled by Dictator Buhari. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

The Iraqi-born Australian based Islamic reformist also called out followers of the Nigerian President whom he accused of attacking him on Twitter.

President Buhari’s cult claim they have nothing to do with terrorists in Nigeria. Yet when I expose terrorists in Nigeria… President Buhari’s fans attack me online. A stupid President is always elected by stupid people. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media tweeted in reaction to the Imam’s tweets which have caused a meltdown on Nigerian social media. His tweet immediately received a response from Tawhidi;

For those who are asking me to respond to @imamofpeace tweets, the guy lacks courage, he is no different from the usual coward, he has blocked me, so I won’t be able to see the nonsense he has been tweeting, those of you following him, kindly remind him of who he is, the COWARD! — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 27, 2020

Covik Cult lying again. He has nothing to respond with so he claims that he’s blocked. He’s not blocked. But he will be after this lie. #PresidentCovik https://t.co/ZZTAObJ0Dt — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

‘Imam’ is currently trending at No. 1 on Nigerian Twitter with hundreds of reactions and comments pouring in from Nigerians.

I know some of you who just came across me have rushed to conclude that I’m a Buhari supporter. I’ve actually long written off his government, and even campaigned against him in 2019. But enabling this fellow to drag the country because of your hatred of Buhari is a joke on you. https://t.co/qXwtPov2qa — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 27, 2020

It is not OK to insult the Nigerian people. Your last sentence is disgusting to say the least. — Jamal (@JajaPhD) March 27, 2020

I’ll say it again: Whoever voted for Buhari, especially for the second time after seeing his failures to crack down on terrorists, is 100% stupid, foolish and irresponsible. Victims of terrorism due to Buhari’s incompetence don’t care about minority or majority votes. Wake up. https://t.co/Cy5mUUtWpV — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 27, 2020

FLASH : PDP Bribes Imam of Peace with $10m to call out President @MBuhari over his incompetence https://t.co/NHUn6P56wG — Ochinanwata D 1st (@mr_ochonogor) March 27, 2020

You guys have vacillating morals. Please, the Imam is free to say whatever he pleases. You guys remain slaves in Nigeria because you continue to put your captors on a pedestal while calling for freedom on the other hand. — Royalty (@royaltyuso) March 27, 2020

