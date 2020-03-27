Imam of Peace Buhari

Muslim Influencer, ‘Imam of Peace’ Calls Buhari an Enabler of Terrorism in Nigeria

Muslim influencer Mohammad Tawhidi popularly known as ‘Imam of Peace’ has called Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari an enabler of terrorism in Nigeria.

In a set of tweets on Friday, the Imam, known for his sometimes controversial tweets, took President Buhari to the cleaners, berating his response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Iraqi-born Australian based Islamic reformist also called out followers of the Nigerian President whom he accused of attacking him on Twitter.

Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media tweeted in reaction to the Imam’s tweets which have caused a meltdown on Nigerian social media. His tweet immediately received a response from Tawhidi;

‘Imam’ is currently trending at No. 1 on Nigerian Twitter with hundreds of reactions and comments pouring in from Nigerians.

 

 

 

