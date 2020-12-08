My Expulsion, APC NEC Meeting Illegal Says Eta

The immediate past All Progressives Congress National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, has dismissed his expulsion from the party by its National Executive Committee as an exercise in futility because it lacks basis in law.

Eta also described the NEC meeting where he was suspended as illegal.

He spoke in response to news of his expulsion by the APC NEC, presided over by the President, Muhammadu Buhari , at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “I am already in Court. The lawyers amongst them should have told them that they can’t make that pronouncement since I am in Court.

“Their action is a nullity because it isn’t even the NEC of the party that met.

“Their so-called acting national secretary has no power to convene NEC. Without prejudice to my pending matter in court, I wish to state that you cannot build something on nothing, unless the court rules otherwise, even the NEC meeting of June 25, was illegal as such all decisions taken since them were built on illegalities.”

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.