N-Power Volunteers Have Been Paid April Stipends, Says Minister

Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, says the stipends of N-Power beneficiaries for the month of April have been paid.

She made this known in a statement issued on Saturday.

The minister had earlier promised that the stipends would be paid this week.

The statement quoted Farouq as saying the payments were made to N-Power beneficiaries from batch A and B after delays from the GIFMIS platform were rectified.

She said payment for the month of May is being processed, adding that the ministry is working on streamlining the programme.

“Last week I promised that the stipends would be paid this week. We encountered some delays on the GIFMIS platform but I can now announce that all N-Power beneficiaries from Batch A and B have been paid their April stipends,” she said.

“We are working hard to streamline the programme for greater efficiency and to provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths. Details will be provided as soon May stipend has been paid.”

The N-Power programme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The programme, which comes with job training, education and a monthly stipend of N30,000, is only open to persons aged between 18 and 35.

