N1.29trn Allocation to Education in 2022 Budget Not Enough – Expert

An education expert and programme officer of a non-governmental organisation, Human Development Initiative (HDI), Johnson Ibidapo has argued that the N1.29 trillion representing 7.9 percent, for education in the 2022 budget, is not enough.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop for education stakeholders in Lagos, Ibidapo impressed on federal government to borrow a leaf from Lagos state and do more in allocating funds to education sector in the subsequent years.

Ibidapo who stated that though criticisms had been trailed the 15-20 percent of UNESCO recommendations for education sector, opined that any country that serious about nation building should devote at least 10 percent of her annual budget to education.

Ibidapo applauded the giant stride of Lagos state government in education sector over the years, calling on federal government to emulate the state and take education sector to enviable height in the country.

The education expert stressed that Nigeria is one of the leading countries in the world that has fantastic policies on education, but doing little to implement those policies, saying it’s not enough to have laws only on paper.

Ibidapo also tasked federal government on rebuilding education curriculum to enhance entrepreneurial skills among graduates.

