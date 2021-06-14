N895bn Extra Budget: No More Excuses , Ndume Tells Military

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has said the military no longer has excuses not to deliver in the war against insurgency.

Ndume said this in a statement to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Last week, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted a supplementary budget of N895 billion to the National Assembly for consideration.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who said over N700 billion from the N895 billion has been earmarked for tackling all forms of insecurity, promised that the National Assembly would give speedy approval to the supplementary budget.

In his statement, Ndume said the money would boost the fight against insurgency.

“On the issue of insecurity, I have been advocating an increase in the military funding but that has now been done by the recent submission of the supplementary budget of over N800 billion by the executive arm of government to the National Assembly, majority of the money is meant to address the security challenges in the country. This is a commendable effort by President Buhari.

“With this now, there is light at the end of the tunnel because if the materials and necessary military hardware and equipment are immediately purchased, and handed over to the military, I am sure that the Nigerian Army who are known for their gallantry in international assignments will be able to do more to defend the internal security challenges confronting Nigeria.”

