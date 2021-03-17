NAF to Collaborate With Other Agencies on Security, Says Air Chief

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will collaborate with other security services to flush out bandits and all forms of criminality in the country.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Wednesday at the Government House, Kaduna, Amao said President Muhammadu Buhari had already given a marching order to the service chiefs to rid the nation of all criminal elements, a task which, according to him, the services have sworn to execute expeditiously.

He commended the governor for his support to the NAF in Kaduna State, as well as his “monumental developmental strides and his zeal towards solving the security challenges in the state”.

Responding, El-Rufai applauded the NAF personnel in the state for their professionalism, dedication, especially their integrity in all their dealings with the state government.

The governor noted that for a long time, Nigerians have taken peace and security for granted until the current situation afflicting the nation.

He called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the military as they continue to strive to keep the country safe.

“The security situation could have been worse but for the efforts of our armed forces,” the governor said.

He said he and his colleagues in the North-west had agreed to assist the military, particularly in efforts at employing scientific measures towards containing insecurity.

The governor said despite threats of kidnappings in the state, schools would continue to remain open, stressing that the decision to keep schools open was taken so as not to allow criminals to dictate the education of children in the state.

He added that the ability of the military to swiftly respond to kidnapping incidents has further given him the confidence to keep the schools open.

The CAS, who was on a working visit to NAF formations in the state, had toured units in NAF Base Kaduna, where he was briefed on the ongoing operations within Kaduna and other states in North-west.

Amao also held an interactive session with officers, airmen and airwomen of the Air Training Command (ATC) and co-located units in Kaduna, where he reiterated the need for collaboration and cooperation with “sister services” and other security agencies.

“No real success can be achieved if we do not work together. We must also note that there are no individual trophies in the fight against insecurity,” the Air Force chief said.

He urged the NAF personnel to remain disciplined in the discharge of their duties, stressing that adequate measures will be taken to ensure their welfare.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.