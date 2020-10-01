NANS to Fed Govt: Name Account Holder With Diverted School Feeding Fund

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Wednesday urged the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, to name owner of the accounts where N2.67 billion meant for the school feeding programme was diverted to.

The national students’ body said it was not enough for the ICPC chief to tell Nigerians that the agency found over N2.5 billion school feeding funds diverted and lodged in private accounts.

According to him, he should also name those involved in the alleged diversion, lest he be seen as “deceiving Nigerians” and “not being sincere”.

Addressing reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, NANS spokesman Azeez Adeyemi urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the diversion of the school feeding funds and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“On the recent finding of over N2.67 billion of fund meant for the Home-Grown School Feeding programme by the ICPC, we call on them to disclose the details of the owner of the account while we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the immediate uncompromising probe of those behind this unholy venture of fund,” Azeez said.

