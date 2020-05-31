Nasarawa CAN Chairman Regains Freedom

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the General Overseer, Word of God Worldwide Gospel City, Archbishop Joseph Masin, who was kidnapped on Thursday, May 28, 2020, has regained his freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Nasarawa, ASP Nansel Rahman, confirmed his release on Sunday.

It was gathered that Masin arrived at his residence at Agwan Sandaji’s farm about 3:am on Sunday, and had since joined his wife, children and other relations.

It was learnt that the Bishop was dumped by his abductors by the roadside around Lizzy Keffi in Mada station area of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Rahman said the cleric was released unhurt about 10 pm.

He said efforts to arrest the perpetrators are ongoing, reassuring citizens in the state of their security.

“We have zero tolerance to the payment of ransom. No ransom was paid for his release,” the PPRO added.

