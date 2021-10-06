NASCO Denies Terrorism Financing Allegation

The management of NASCO Group Nigeria has stated that they have never and will never sponsor any criminal act or violence of any kind that will disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the Nigeria or any country in the world.

According to the Group, it has noted the “defamatory and slanderous” contents of an online article currently being circulated in certain sections of the media about its business and alleged involvement in terrorism financing.

NASCO in a statement issued by its public affairs advisor, Haroun Audu, and made available to newsmen in Jos, Plateau State, on Wednesday, said that after the unfortunate events of 2001, thousands of people and entities around the world were subjected to investigations.

The statement added that a detailed examination by the United Nations Security Council and the US Government totally exonerated NASCO’s late founder. Dr. Ahmed Nasreddin, and his business interests of all allegations.

Audu further pointed out that it was clearly established that NASCO was never at any time associated with the sponsorship of terrorism directly or indirectly anywhere in the world, adding that: “a similar investigation was done by the National Intelligence Agency of Nigeria, where it also came to the same conclusion, thereby exonerating our late founder and NASCO Group of any act or complicity in the sponsorship of terrorism in Nigeria or any other country.”

It said that at no time were the assets of NASCO Group and/or any of its associated business interest ever seized or their accounts frozen due to any of the stated investigations.

The statement, therefore, firmly reject what it called a false report, which was done in a clearly orchestrated manner with malicious intent, stressing that it speaks volumes that the individual who is behind the mischievous article chose to only feature false allegations almost two-decade old, while intentionally leaving out the final UN resolutions and the accompanying exonerations.

