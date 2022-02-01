NASS Transmits Reworked Electoral Bill to Buhari

The National Assembly has transmitted the authenticated copies of the Electoral Bill 2022 to the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The reworked Bill was transmitted to the Presidency by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Amos Ojo, on Monday.

A statement signed by the senior special assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, on Monday, said the development “was done in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004.”

Omoworare recalled that President Buhari had withheld assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him on November 19, 2021.

“The Electoral Bill was thereafter reworked by the National Assembly and both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed same on 25th January 2022,” he added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.