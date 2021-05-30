NATFORCE: NIM Advocates Support for Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria

Nigeria Integrity Movement, NIM has advocated for more support for NATFORCE through legislative means, insisting that the proliferation of arms poses serious threats to Nigeria’s fledgling democracy, undermines her security and stability, sustainable development and the rule of law.

National Coordinator of the Movement, Mr. Kayode Esan, while speaking with the media in Cross-River state, said curbing this menace demands immediate legislation that will empower NATFORCE to carry out this onerous national task and public education, commitment and high motivation on the part of government for law enforcement personnel, as well as proper funding to reposition the palpable security architecture of the country.

Mr Esan recommends strengthening the operation of National Taskforce in all states to complement the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security Services in combating the proliferation of illicit sales of light arms and small weapons in communities.

He also called for political will on the part of the government to increase security at all borders and sea ports, to put an end to illicit sales while providing support and training for NATFORCE operatives.

He maintained that the new Management’s wealth of experience both in the public service and exposure, will create enough impetus to synergise with other para- military agencies to mount security surveillance on critical national assets.

Mr Esan commended Dr Baba Mohammed and his management team for convening such a formidable body which plays a dual role of dousing the rising security tension in the country as well as creating more gainful employment opportunities.

“The new body will control and check the mass influx and proliferation of small and also large firearms into the country that has encouraged the activities of bandits, kidnappings, armed robbery and other criminal activities that have rendered the well-being of Nigerians prone to many security challenges.

“The onus lies on the government and lawmakers to do anything humanly possible to restore the confidence of Nigerians and the international communities from losing confidence in the Nigeria state, particularly in the area of Investments and influx of investors”, he said.

In passing a vote of confidence on the leadership of the body, Mr Esan placed commendation and emphasis on the adoption of strict compliance to security reports, federal character and due diligence in carrying out its activities, noting that the presence of men of the new body has stimulated security consciousness of many Nigerians, and posed a serious challenge to criminal elements within the country.

