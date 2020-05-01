National Assembly, Atiku, Others Hail Nigerians on Workers Day

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has hailed Nigerian workers and promised that the National Assembly will collaborate with labour unions to expunge anti-labour laws from the Constitution.

Lawan made the promise in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, on Thursday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day.

Lawan said, “The best way to appreciate the enormous contributions of Nigerian workers is to always consider their welfare as of utmost importance.

“As a legislature, we are ever ready to work in collaboration with organised labour unions to rid our statute books of any anti-labour law. As part of the effort of the Ninth National Assembly to strengthen the economy and improve the standard of living of the people, we are determined to make the country’s financial year predictable through timely passage of the 2020 budget.

“The National Assembly has, in the same respect, made critical amendments to some laws to ensure smooth implementation of the budget. The legislature will continue to move relentlessly in that direction, despite the unforeseen challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Lawan urged workers, as they mark their day, to adhere strictly to the prescribed public health protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers, among others.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his Deputy, Idris Wase, have said Nigerian workers deserve commendation for the sacrifices they have made towards tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gbajabiamila and Wase in separate statements on Thursday stressed that the sacrifices of the Nigerian workers should not in vain.

The Speaker, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said, “Although the day is being marked quietly across the globe as a result of the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is much to remember about the sacrifices made by Nigerian workers.

“I commend Nigerian workers for their commitment and dedication to work over the years, which has shaped the country tremendously. I call on Nigerian workers to be more productive now and always. Whatever is achieved now must be sustained and improved upon.

“I urge Nigerian workers to redouble their efforts at this time of our national development. They must continue to put in their best in the work that they do for the betterment of the country.”

The Deputy Speaker said, “I acknowledge the incredible work being done by health-care workers, security personnel and volunteers, especially those in the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic. History will be kind to them for their sacrifices.

“These challenges have clearly shown how resilient and hardworking Nigerians workers are and I urge them not to relent but to remain committed and resourceful as usual.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress has enjoined Nigerian workers to prepare for life after the coronavirus pandemic by using the lockdown period to acquire fresh skills.

This was contained in a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja, on Thursday.

It read, “The 2020 International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day, or May Day, comes at a time the world is combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has kept economies across the world locked down.

“No doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption in our normal lives, particularly work. However, the long-term consequences of the pandemic: how it will reshape our work culture, ways of doing business, provision of services and new opportunities are still difficult to imagine.

“We enjoin Nigerian workers to use the lockdown to equip themselves with information and skills that will enable them to productively function in the changing global work culture and tap into opportunities that the eventual and gradual easing of the lockdown will bring.”

The APC said it acknowledged the tireless efforts, resilience, patience and commitment of the Nigerian workers in the onerous task of nation building.

While assuring our workers that the Federal Government would continue to prioritise their welfare, the APC assured them that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was taking steps to mitigate the impact of the economic effects of the pandemic now and in the future.

In its message, also on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party hailed the resilience of workers, especially in the health, who it said had continued to exhibit unequalled patriotism, despite the daunting challenges in the overall effort to mitigate the health, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said, “The party commends Nigerian workers for their sacrifices towards the well-being of our nation, particularly at this critical time, when many of them are on the front line against the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

“The party notes that the Nigerian workers have continued to work hard in every sector to ensure the unity, stability and economic growth of our dear nation as well as standing as a strong voice for the entrenchment of equity, social justice and rule of law in the polity.

“The PDP laments as depressing that the 2020 Workers Day came at a time when the world is on lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, but noted that such does not detract from the essence of the celebration. The PDP therefore urges workers not to deter in their commitment towards nation building.”

The former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, said COVID-19 had vindicated Organised Labour’s long time agitation for improved investments in the nation’s health-care service system.

He lamented that many state governments could not pay monthly dues to workers who, even before the lockdown, lived on subsistent means, while some slash workers’ salary on account of the COVID-19 situation.

He said, “This is a grossly irresponsible thing to do. It will be wrong of us as a society to say that the weakest of us should bear the pain of this affliction. The reverse should be the case. It will not be asking for too much to urge the National Assembly to forbid any employer of Labour from penalising workers in the effect of the pandemic.”

In Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has hailed workers in the state for their sacrifices, resilience and commitment to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Obaseki expressed his appreciation to health workers and others on the frontlines of the state government’s efforts at tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “As we celebrate Workers’ Day today, we salute the commitment and resilience of all Edo workers who are working tirelessly to build a state we can all be proud of through their meaningful services and sacrifices.

“Today, we specially celebrate our health workers and other first responders, who have shown rare courage and passion on the frontlines of our efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic. We are extremely grateful to all of you.”

Meanwhile, a leading Nigerian telecommunications company, Globacom, has urged workers to persevere despite current challenges and the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, in a goodwill message, said, “As you join your counterparts across the world to celebrate yet another Workers’ Day, Globacom wishes to congratulate you for being undeterred by the challenges workers face all over the world. We salute your courage, resilience, and can-do attitude, and urge you to use the occasion to rededicate yourselves to the social and economic development of our dear nation

“As our Muslim brothers and sisters use the ongoing Ramadan to pray for global peace and an end to the pandemic along with the prayers of other religious groups, this difficult season will soon pass and life will return to normal”, Globacom prayed.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.